Beldex Hits Market Capitalization of $86.93 Million (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Beldex coin can now be bought for $0.0887 or 0.00000194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beldex has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a market capitalization of $86.93 million and approximately $563,295.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000022 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

