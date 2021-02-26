Bell Bank Acquires 101 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bell Bank raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 992 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Oak Grove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 38.9% during the third quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,707,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,438 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,974,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,144,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,673 shares of company stock worth $11,846,726 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,903.00 price target (up from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,924.51.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,057.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 89.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,238.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,206.03. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

