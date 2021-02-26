Bella Protocol Price Down 41.9% Over Last 7 Days (BEL)

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 26th. Over the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded 41.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bella Protocol has a market cap of $44.02 million and $14.51 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bella Protocol token can currently be bought for about $1.97 or 0.00004128 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00053149 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.83 or 0.00715219 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00029226 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006633 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00034159 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00059655 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00040354 BTC.

About Bella Protocol

Bella Protocol is a token. Its launch date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,375,000 tokens. The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial

Bella Protocol Token Trading

