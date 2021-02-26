Bella Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $42.69 Million (BEL)

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded 13% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 26th. One Bella Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $1.91 or 0.00004095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded down 46.2% against the dollar. Bella Protocol has a market capitalization of $42.69 million and approximately $19.88 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00053916 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $327.15 or 0.00702139 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00029717 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00034786 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006430 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00058699 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00039614 BTC.

About Bella Protocol

BEL is a token. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,375,000 tokens. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi

Bella Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bella Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bella Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

