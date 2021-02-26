Benchmark Bankshares (OTCMKTS:BMBN) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMBN) dropped 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.60 and last traded at $16.95. Approximately 1,040 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.64.

Benchmark Bankshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BMBN)

Benchmark Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Benchmark Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, saving, and youth accounts. Its loan products include personal, mortgage, other real estate, business, auto, and student loans.

Featured Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.