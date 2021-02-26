Benchmark Protocol (MARK) Market Capitalization Reaches $14.18 Million

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Over the last seven days, Benchmark Protocol has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Benchmark Protocol has a market capitalization of $14.18 million and $327,311.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Benchmark Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $1.22 or 0.00002568 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.38 or 0.00481047 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00069879 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00080775 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00054709 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00075434 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.74 or 0.00464952 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000465 BTC.

About Benchmark Protocol

Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 65,201,186 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,627,840 tokens. The official website for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.finance . The official message board for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com

Benchmark Protocol Token Trading

