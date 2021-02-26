Berry Data (BRY) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.47 Million

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Berry Data coin can currently be bought for about $11.63 or 0.00024333 BTC on popular exchanges. Berry Data has a market capitalization of $23.26 million and approximately $5.47 million worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Berry Data has traded 64.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $229.73 or 0.00480584 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00069516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00080565 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00054739 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00075116 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $221.81 or 0.00464005 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

