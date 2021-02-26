Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 42,552 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,061,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,552 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $197,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,536,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,588 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,634,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,894,000 after purchasing an additional 497,046 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,667,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,411,000 after buying an additional 474,197 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,117,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,853,000 after buying an additional 94,464 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,906,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,325,000 after buying an additional 74,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,914. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.29 and a beta of 0.95. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a one year low of $102.01 and a one year high of $199.74.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EDU. Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.56.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

