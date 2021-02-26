Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 979,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,428 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Lowe’s Companies worth $157,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,871,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,777 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,382,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $892,753,000 after purchasing an additional 958,338 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,036,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $835,293,000 after buying an additional 677,510 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,886,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $810,393,000 after buying an additional 2,396,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,381,054 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $391,992,000 after buying an additional 427,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.10. 210,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,961,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.29. The stock has a market cap of $117.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist restated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.85.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

