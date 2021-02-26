Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,087,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,968 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group makes up about 1.4% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 1.20% of The Blackstone Group worth $524,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,394,000. Arrow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at $13,099,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 72,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX traded up $1.41 on Friday, hitting $69.82. The stock had a trading volume of 110,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,625. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.20. The stock has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $72.10.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.7175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.23%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.79.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 42,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 997,940 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

