Bessemer Group Inc. Has $166.38 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7,187.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 782,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 771,489 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Honeywell International worth $166,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. State Street Corp raised its stake in Honeywell International by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,033,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,766,921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484,767 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,835,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,111,162,000 after buying an additional 1,948,217 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Honeywell International by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,348,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,868,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,581 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,287,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $273,867,000 after purchasing an additional 747,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 33.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,447,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $238,208,000 after buying an additional 362,958 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $203.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,854. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $216.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.64. The company has a market cap of $141.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. HSBC lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.33.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 15,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at $12,146,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

