Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of BlackRock worth $186,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in BlackRock by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Barclays increased their price target on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.08.

In other BlackRock news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $1,306,133.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total value of $2,046,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,597 shares of company stock valued at $29,619,694 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock stock traded up $3.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $698.50. 13,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,300. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $788.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $728.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $657.35. The stock has a market cap of $106.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.34 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.93%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

