Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,604 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of NVIDIA worth $183,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $583.46.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $16.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $548.61. 574,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,327,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $553.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $530.30. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $180.68 and a 1 year high of $614.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

