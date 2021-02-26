Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 785,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.87% of Kansas City Southern worth $160,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 21,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,836,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,892,000 after purchasing an additional 232,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 269.2% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $236.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.55.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,909. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $223.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.37.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 25.51%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

