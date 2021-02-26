Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 180,388 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 917,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 180,388 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Synopsys worth $237,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth $352,000. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 127.9% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 38,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 21,381 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 3.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 534.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,792,000 after purchasing an additional 28,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 172,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,838,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS stock traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $246.97. The company had a trading volume of 119,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $268.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.74. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $104.90 and a one year high of $300.91. The firm has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of 57.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

SNPS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.75.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.37, for a total value of $1,716,425.64. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total value of $521,439.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,374.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,946 shares of company stock worth $22,269,990 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

