Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 647,054 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,070,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 647,054 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 1.2% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.29% of Danaher worth $459,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,153,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,434 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,917,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,795 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Danaher by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,959,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,323,882,000 after buying an additional 412,094 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,091,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $686,849,000 after acquiring an additional 167,978 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,966,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $638,871,000 after acquiring an additional 82,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $220.65. The company had a trading volume of 77,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,628,122. The stock has a market cap of $156.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $248.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $237.34 and its 200-day moving average is $223.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DHR. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.00.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

