Bessemer Group Inc. Trims Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,915,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,876 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.08% of The Procter & Gamble worth $266,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 89,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,481,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 334,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,506,000 after acquiring an additional 29,100 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 31,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares in the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 281.2% in the 3rd quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $42,094,714.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 917,982 shares of company stock valued at $120,898,322. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,379,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,786,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.07 and its 200 day moving average is $136.96. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

