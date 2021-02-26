Bessemer Securities LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bessemer Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,885 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.5% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,398 shares of company stock worth $17,896,223. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $213.15. The stock had a trading volume of 263,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,370,046. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $220.53. The company has a market cap of $416.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.89.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

