Bessemer Securities LLC Has $1.51 Million Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. IQVIA comprises 0.6% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in IQVIA by 26.0% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.67.

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 63,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $176.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,227,654.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQV traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $194.65. The stock had a trading volume of 29,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,587. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.79 and a 1-year high of $199.99.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

