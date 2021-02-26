Bessemer Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for about 0.6% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.42.

NYSE AMT traded down $5.43 on Friday, reaching $219.32. The company had a trading volume of 147,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,520. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.45 and a 200-day moving average of $234.55. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $272.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.42 billion, a PE ratio of 52.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $1.21 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

In other news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total transaction of $242,231.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

