Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Raises Dividend to $0.70 Per Share

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the technology retailer on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Best Buy has raised its dividend by 61.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Best Buy stock traded down $2.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.01. 63,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,667,998. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.21 and its 200 day moving average is $111.29. The stock has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $124.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.01. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on BBY shares. Wedbush raised shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.10.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

