Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%.

Best Buy stock traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.35. 4,557,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,717,822. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 36.24%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BBY. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.19.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

