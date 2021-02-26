Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) PT Raised to $130.00 at UBS Group

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its target price increased by analysts at UBS Group from $107.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 9.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BYND. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $142.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.90.

NASDAQ BYND opened at $143.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -319.44 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.50. Beyond Meat has a 1-year low of $48.18 and a 1-year high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.21). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dariush Ajami sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.03, for a total value of $2,190,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,164,835.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total value of $31,081.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 45,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,330,768.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,221 shares of company stock worth $7,070,081. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth $386,000. AtonRa Partners acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth $403,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

