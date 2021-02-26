Big Lots (BIG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.50 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Big Lots to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BIG opened at $62.59 on Friday. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $68.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.10. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Big Lots from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.42.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

