Bilby (LON:BILB) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $29.63

Shares of Bilby Plc (LON:BILB) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 29.63 ($0.39) and traded as high as GBX 36.93 ($0.48). Bilby shares last traded at GBX 36.93 ($0.48), with a volume of 12,065 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £21.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 29.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 24.26.

About Bilby (LON:BILB)

Bilby Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities in London and the South East. The company offers building maintenance services, such as internal and external building maintenance, refurbishment and conversion projects, living solutions, domestic and commercial plumbing, electrical design and planning, plastering, bathroom plumbing and installations, window replacements, ground works, carpentry, painting, decorating, and roofing.

