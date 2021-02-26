Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.46 EPS

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.46), Fidelity Earnings reports. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%.

NASDAQ BILI traded down $5.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,131,981. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.98. Bilibili has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $157.66. The stock has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a PE ratio of -117.80 and a beta of 1.42.

BILI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Nomura upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.46.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

