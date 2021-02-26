Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Insider Bora Chung Sells 7,500 Shares

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) insider Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $1,270,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Bora Chung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 20th, Bora Chung sold 22,500 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.20, for a total value of $2,907,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Bora Chung sold 22,500 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.54, for a total value of $3,387,150.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Bora Chung sold 795 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $94,493.70.

Shares of Bill.com stock traded up $5.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.01. 1,439,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,375. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -317.33. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.27.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.94 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Bill.com by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Bill.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at $677,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Bill.com by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 66,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after purchasing an additional 19,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Bill.com by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

BILL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bill.com in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.71.

Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

