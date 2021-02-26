Binance Coin (BNB) Price Hits $218.36 on Top Exchanges

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. During the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded 32.2% lower against the US dollar. Binance Coin has a total market cap of $33.74 billion and approximately $4.23 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance Coin coin can now be purchased for $218.36 or 0.00478252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Binance Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00066567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00080254 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00055738 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.67 or 0.00075929 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $214.02 or 0.00468764 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.35 or 0.00197897 BTC.

Binance Coin Coin Profile

Binance Coin’s launch date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 170,532,785 coins and its circulating supply is 154,532,785 coins. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com . Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Binance Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binance Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.