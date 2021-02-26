Binance USD Hits Market Cap of $2.32 Billion (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and approximately $23.03 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Binance USD has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Binance USD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Binance USD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00054631 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $339.03 or 0.00715458 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00030493 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006554 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00034539 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00059814 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003770 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00039284 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

BUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 2,315,860,503 coins. Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos . The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Binance USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.