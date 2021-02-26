Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.33

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.33 and traded as high as $7.05. Bio-Path shares last traded at $6.46, with a volume of 467,610 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BPTH. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Bio-Path from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.33. The stock has a market cap of $44.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.02.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bio-Path stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,487 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.71% of Bio-Path worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 4.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

