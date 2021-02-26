Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.33

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.33 and traded as high as $7.05. Bio-Path shares last traded at $6.46, with a volume of 467,610 shares.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on BPTH. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Bio-Path from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.33. The stock has a market cap of $44.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.02.
About Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.
