BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of BMRN stock traded down $4.33 on Friday, hitting $77.43. 3,024,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $68.25 and a 1-year high of $131.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.64 and its 200 day moving average is $82.03.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $712,388.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,979,128.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,167 shares of company stock worth $2,795,895. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMRN. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.91.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

