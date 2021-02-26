BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Trading Down 5.3%

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)’s share price traded down 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $75.30 and last traded at $77.43. 3,032,897 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 118% from the average session volume of 1,392,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.76.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.21.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $712,388.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,979,128.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,795,895. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 200,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,280,000 after purchasing an additional 10,052 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 232.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 17,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

