BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Trading Down 5.3%

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)’s share price traded down 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $75.30 and last traded at $77.43. 3,032,897 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 118% from the average session volume of 1,392,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.76.
BMRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.91.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.21.
In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $712,388.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,979,128.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,795,895. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 200,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,280,000 after purchasing an additional 10,052 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 232.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 17,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
