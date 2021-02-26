bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $5.57 Per Share

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for bioMérieux in a research note issued on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford expects that the company will post earnings of $5.57 per share for the year.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BMXMF. Berenberg Bank downgraded bioMérieux from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on bioMérieux in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. BNP Paribas cut bioMérieux from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of bioMérieux in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut bioMérieux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BMXMF traded down $4.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.05. 89 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.90. bioMérieux has a 12 month low of $85.70 and a 12 month high of $170.55.

About bioMérieux

bioMÃ©rieux SA provides vitro diagnostic solutions systems for private and hospital laboratories, primarily for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers microbiology technology that identifies microorganism present in biological samples; and immunoassays technology based on antigen-antibody reaction, detects and measures infectious agents, such as bacteria, viruses, and parasites, as well as pathological markers.

