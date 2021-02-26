Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of Bioqual, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) dropped 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $85.29 and last traded at $85.29. Approximately 203 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.50.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.18. The company has a market capitalization of $75.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of -0.33.

Bioqual Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BIOQ)

Bioqual, Inc provides research, development, pre-clinical, and testing/assay services to commercial and government clients in the United States. The company provides research services in the areas of COVID-19, AIDS, influenza, RSV infection, and flavivirus infections, including zika, dengue, malaria, hepatitis, and cancer.

