BitCoal (COAL) Achieves Market Cap of $10,483.49

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 26th. BitCoal has a total market capitalization of $10,483.49 and $7.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCoal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitCoal has traded down 26.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitCoal alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $205.07 or 0.00440128 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000934 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000307 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 67.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BitCoal

BitCoal is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.