Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Price Tops $0.0743

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded up 78% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and $9.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 22.3% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for about $0.0743 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000025 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 51.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.