Bitcoin Cash (BCH) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5.41 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $9.08 billion and approximately $5.41 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 32% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $486.42 or 0.01050059 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,322.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.78 or 0.00385946 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00030124 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003451 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000048 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005030 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000274 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,665,425 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

