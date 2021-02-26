Bitcoin Confidential Reaches Market Cap of $908,858.32 (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market cap of $908,858.32 and $23,171.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded down 24.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00009611 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.85 or 0.00468326 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 180.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

BC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

