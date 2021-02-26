Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $26,253.00

Bitcoin Rhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded up 14.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Bitcoin Rhodium coin can currently be purchased for about $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Rhodium has a total market capitalization of $2.58 million and $26,253.00 worth of Bitcoin Rhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Rhodium has traded 41.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000053 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded up 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Bitcoin Rhodium

Bitcoin Rhodium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X13

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Rhodium’s total supply is 1,316,162 coins and its circulating supply is 1,236,162 coins. Bitcoin Rhodium’s official website is www.bitcoinrh.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Rhodium is /r/BitcoinRhodium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Rhodium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Rhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Rhodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Rhodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

