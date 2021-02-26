Bitcoin SV 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $973.90 Million (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Bitcoin SV token can currently be purchased for approximately $183.64 or 0.00384921 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 25.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion and approximately $973.90 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,707.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $492.68 or 0.01032715 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00029471 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 39.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002168 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000053 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004788 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000277 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,663,683 tokens. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

