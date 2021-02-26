BitGreen (BITG) Market Cap Reaches $4.55 Million

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. BitGreen has a market cap of $4.55 million and $3,362.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitGreen has traded down 24.1% against the dollar. One BitGreen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000810 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00051817 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.48 or 0.00266988 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001967 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00009712 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00011873 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About BitGreen

BitGreen (BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

BitGreen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitGreen using one of the exchanges listed above.

