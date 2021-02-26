Bitradio Price Down 18% Over Last 7 Days (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. In the last seven days, Bitradio has traded down 18% against the US dollar. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Bitradio has a market cap of $96,930.61 and $81.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00011503 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,675,976 coins and its circulating supply is 9,675,971 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io

Buying and Selling Bitradio

