BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,206 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.20% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $10,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 473.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 51.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth $33,000.

In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 80,596 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $3,086,020.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 215,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,262,943.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 7,875 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $325,001.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,018 shares in the company, valued at $908,682.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,269 shares of company stock worth $5,923,495 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.27.

NYSE:BJ opened at $40.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.84 and a 12 month high of $50.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

