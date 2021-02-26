BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Shares Sold by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC cut its stake in BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,382,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,721 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 11.05% of BK Technologies worth $4,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, TheStreet raised BK Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of BKTI traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,097. BK Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.55 million, a PE ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.04.

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR), repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names.

