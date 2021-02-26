Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.80-4.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.90. Black Hills also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to 3.95-4.15 EPS.

BKH has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Black Hills from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America raised Black Hills from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Hills from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Black Hills from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.44.

NYSE BKH traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,819. Black Hills has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.97.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.74 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Black Hills will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.02%.

In other Black Hills news, Director Kathleen S. Mcallister purchased 2,000 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.86 per share, with a total value of $123,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,340.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Black Hills stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

