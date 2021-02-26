Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.80-4.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.90. Black Hills also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.80-4.00 EPS.

BKH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Black Hills from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Hills from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Black Hills from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Black Hills from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.44.

Black Hills stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.16. 565,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.97. Black Hills has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Black Hills had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.02%.

In other Black Hills news, Director Kathleen S. Mcallister purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.86 per share, for a total transaction of $123,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,340.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Black Hills stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

