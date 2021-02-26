Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Releases FY 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) issued an update on its FY 2022

After-Hours earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.95-4.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.06. Black Hills also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.80-4.00 EPS.

BKH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Hills from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America raised Black Hills from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded Black Hills from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Black Hills from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.44.

BKH traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.16. 565,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,819. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. Black Hills has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $81.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $486.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.74 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.71%. Black Hills’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 64.02%.

In other Black Hills news, Director Kathleen S. Mcallister bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.86 per share, with a total value of $123,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $299,340.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Black Hills stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

