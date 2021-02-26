Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.95-4.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.06. Black Hills also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.80-4.00 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Hills from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded Black Hills from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank raised Black Hills from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Black Hills from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Hills has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.44.

Shares of NYSE BKH traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.16. 565,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,819. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.97. Black Hills has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $486.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.74 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Black Hills will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.02%.

In related news, Director Kathleen S. Mcallister purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.86 per share, with a total value of $123,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,340.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Black Hills stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

