BlackRock Inc. Acquires 167,056 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,053,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,056 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.85% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $408,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 279,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,486,000 after acquiring an additional 9,051 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 282.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 74,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 54,960 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE JBGS opened at $32.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 293.30, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.90. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $21.88 and a 52-week high of $40.93.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $148.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.44 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 0.52%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.