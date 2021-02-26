BlackRock Inc. Acquires 284,061 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,862,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,061 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.05% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $441,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,168,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,682,000 after purchasing an additional 93,495 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $13,346,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at $667,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.5% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 138,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

In other news, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $134,693.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,731.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard D. Callicutt II sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $548,860.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 78,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,661,049.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,014 shares of company stock valued at $3,402,376 over the last ninety days. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $82.62 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.37.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $304.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.41%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.